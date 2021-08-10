Pitchfork Music Festival to Require Proof of Vaccination or Negative COVID Test to Enter

Pitchfork Music Festival, slated to take place in Chicago next month, has updated its guidelines to require attendees to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test in order to enter.

The music festival said it will also be recommending all attendees wear a mask in line with guidance from the Chicago Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The festival will run from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12. at Union Park.

To enter the festival, Pitchfork said it will accept the actual physical vaccination card, a photocopy of it or an electronic photo from a phone. A photo ID must be shown as well.

Unvaccinated individuals will need to show negative COVID-19 test results obtained within 24 hours each day of attendance, the festival said.

Pitchfork will accept negative COVID tests from Walgreens, CVS and Curative.

The day before the festival and throughout the remainder of it, Curative will be located one block away from the festival grounds offering rapid tests from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pitchfork said its guidelines are subject to change based on public health guidance.

In years prior, the festival has welcomed 60,000 attendees from across all 50 states and various countries.

For more information, including the festival's full guidelines and rules, visit Pitchfork's website here.