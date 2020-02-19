Pitchfork Music Festival Releases 2020 Lineup

The National, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Run the Jewels will headline Pitchfork Music Festival's 15th annual fete held at Chicago's Union Park, organizers announced Wednesday.

Other big names anchoring the fest, held July 17-19, include Angel Olsen, Sharon Van Etten, Big Thief, The Fiery Furnaces, Twin Peaks, Kim Gordon, Danny Brown, Phoebe Bridgers, Jehnny Beth, Deafheaven, Thundercat, Yaeji, Waxahatchee and Cat Power.

"It’s in Pitchfork’s DNA to seek out rising talent and the best new music out there, and this year’s lineup exempliﬁes that across all three days," said editor-in-chief Puja Patel in a statement. "We always hope that fans will come to see their favorite band and leave the weekend having found a new one as well.”

A week of special anniversary events is also in the works to commemorate "15 years of the Pitchfork Music Festival and the city of Chicago."

Tickets are available now on Pitchfork Music Festival's site.

The lineup is below:

FRIDAY

Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Angel Olsen

The Fiery Furnaces

Jehnny Beth

Deafheaven

Waxahatchee

Tim Hecker & The Konoyo Ensemble

SOPHIE

Fennesz

Hop Along

Dehd

SPELLLING

KAINA

Femdot

SATURDAY

Run the Jewels

Sharon Van Etten

Twin Peaks

Danny Brown

Thundercat

Cat Power

Tierra Whack

BADBADNOTGOOD

Dave

Oso Oso

Divino Niño

Boy Scouts

Ezra Collective

Margaux

SUNDAY

The National

Big Thief

Kim Gordon

Phoebe Bridgers

Yaeji

Caroline Polachek

DJ Nate

Maxo Kream

Rapsody

Faye Webster

Mariah the Scientist

Dogleg

The Hecks

Dustin Laurenzi’s Snaketime