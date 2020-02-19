Pitchfork Music Festival Releases 2020 Lineup

The National, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Run the Jewels will headline Pitchfork Music Festival's 15th annual fete held at Chicago's Union Park, organizers announced Wednesday.
Other big names anchoring the fest, held July 17-19, include Angel Olsen, Sharon Van Etten, Big Thief, The Fiery Furnaces, Twin Peaks, Kim Gordon, Danny Brown, Phoebe Bridgers, Jehnny Beth, Deafheaven, Thundercat, Yaeji, Waxahatchee and Cat Power.
"It’s in Pitchfork’s DNA to seek out rising talent and the best new music out there, and this year’s lineup exempliﬁes that across all three days," said editor-in-chief Puja Patel in a statement. "We always hope that fans will come to see their favorite band and leave the weekend having found a new one as well.”
A week of special anniversary events is also in the works to commemorate "15 years of the Pitchfork Music Festival and the city of Chicago."
Tickets are available now on Pitchfork Music Festival's site.
The lineup is below:
FRIDAY
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Angel Olsen
The Fiery Furnaces
Jehnny Beth
Deafheaven
Waxahatchee
Tim Hecker & The Konoyo Ensemble
SOPHIE
Fennesz
Hop Along
Dehd
SPELLLING
KAINA
Femdot
SATURDAY
Run the Jewels
Sharon Van Etten
Twin Peaks
Danny Brown
Thundercat
Cat Power
Tierra Whack
BADBADNOTGOOD
Dave
Oso Oso
Divino Niño
Boy Scouts
Ezra Collective
Margaux
SUNDAY
The National
Big Thief
Kim Gordon
Phoebe Bridgers
Yaeji
Caroline Polachek
DJ Nate
Maxo Kream
Rapsody
Faye Webster
Mariah the Scientist
Dogleg
The Hecks
Dustin Laurenzi’s Snaketime