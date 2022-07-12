Pitchfork, Art Festivals, and More: Chicago Festivals This Weekend

After a busy June of events and festivals, Chicago has continued to celebrate the summer with music, art, and cultural festivals every weekend in July.

Here is a list of festivals and activities happening this weekend:

Millennium Art Festival

July 15-17

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Michigan Avenue and East Lake Street.

Pitchfork Music Festival

July 15-17

The festival begins each day at noon in Union Park, 1501 W. Randolph St.

Roscoe Village Burger Fest

July 15-17

The festival runs from 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at Roscoe Village, located 2000 W. Belmont Ave.

Tacos and Tamales Festival

July 15-17

The event is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, July 15; from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Located at S Peoria St & W 16th St.

ShakesFest: A Chicago Shakespeare Community Cabaret

July 14-23

All performances begin at 6:30 p.m. on July 14 at West Pullman Park, located at 401 W. 123rd St. in West Pullman; on July 15 Eckhart Park at 1330 W. Chicago Ave. in West Town; on July 16 at Piotrowski Park, located at 4247 W 31st St. in Little Village.

Grant Park Music Festival

July-August

Mozart Symphony No. 35 will be performed on July 15, while Mendelssohn's Reformation Symphony will be displayed on July 17 and 18 at various times at the Pritzker Pavilion, located at 205 E Randolph St. in Millennium Park.

