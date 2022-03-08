Pitchfork Announces 2022 Summer Festival Dates, Headliners. See the Full Lineup

Pitchfork Music Festival announced its 2022 summer lineup Tuesday, including headliners like The National, Mitski and The Roots.
The festival is set to return to the Chicago's Union Park July 15-17, calling back some of its original headlining groups alongside several newer acts.
The National, which played the first Pitchfork festival in 2006, will kick things off Friday along with Spiritualized, Parquet Courts, Tierra Whack, Amber Mark, Dawn Richard, Tkay Maidza and more.
The second day will feature Mitski, Japanese Breakfast, Lucy Dacus, Low, Magdalena Bar and others.
And the festival will close out Sunday with The Roots, Toro y Moi, Earl Sweatshirt, Noname and more.
“This year’s lineup is a celebration of the rising indie class, and those who continue to pave the way for innovation,” Puja Patel, editor in chief of Pitchfork, said in a statement. “Our goal was to highlight a diverse group of artists who are taking their musical genres to new heights, and I’m proud of how it’s come together.”
Tickets are set to go on sale Friday.
Local
See the full lineup below:
FRIDAY
The National
Spiritualized
Parquet Courts
Tierra Whack
Amber Mark
Dawn Richard
Tkay Maidza
Indigo De Souza
SPIRIT OF THE BEEHIVE
SPELLLING
Camp Cope
Wiki
Ethel Cain
CupcakKe
SATURDAY
Mitski
Japanese Breakfast
Lucy Dacus
Low
Magdalena Bay
Dry Cleaning
Karate
Iceage
Yeule
Arooj Aftab
The Armed
Chubby & the Gang
Hyd
Jeff Parker & the New Breed
SUNDAY
The Roots
Toro Y Moi
Earl Sweatshirt
Noname
BADBADNOTGOOD
Cate Le Bon
Tirzah
Xenia Rubinos
Erika de Casier
Injury Reserve
KAINA
L’Rain
Sofia Kourtesis
Pink Siifu