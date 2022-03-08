Pitchfork Announces 2022 Summer Festival Dates, Headliners. See the Full Lineup

Pitchfork Music Festival announced its 2022 summer lineup Tuesday, including headliners like The National, Mitski and The Roots.

The festival is set to return to the Chicago's Union Park July 15-17, calling back some of its original headlining groups alongside several newer acts.

The National, which played the first Pitchfork festival in 2006, will kick things off Friday along with Spiritualized, Parquet Courts, Tierra Whack, Amber Mark, Dawn Richard, Tkay Maidza and more.

The second day will feature Mitski, Japanese Breakfast, Lucy Dacus, Low, Magdalena Bar and others.

And the festival will close out Sunday with The Roots, Toro y Moi, Earl Sweatshirt, Noname and more.

“This year’s lineup is a celebration of the rising indie class, and those who continue to pave the way for innovation,” Puja Patel, editor in chief of Pitchfork, said in a statement. “Our goal was to highlight a diverse group of artists who are taking their musical genres to new heights, and I’m proud of how it’s come together.”

Tickets are set to go on sale Friday.

See the full lineup below:

FRIDAY

The National

Spiritualized

Parquet Courts

Tierra Whack

Amber Mark

Dawn Richard

Tkay Maidza

Indigo De Souza

SPIRIT OF THE BEEHIVE

SPELLLING

Camp Cope

Wiki

Ethel Cain

CupcakKe



SATURDAY

Mitski

Japanese Breakfast

Lucy Dacus

Low

Magdalena Bay

Dry Cleaning

Karate

Iceage

Yeule

Arooj Aftab

The Armed

Chubby & the Gang

Hyd

Jeff Parker & the New Breed



SUNDAY

The Roots

Toro Y Moi

Earl Sweatshirt

Noname

BADBADNOTGOOD

Cate Le Bon

Tirzah

Xenia Rubinos

Erika de Casier

Injury Reserve

KAINA

L’Rain

Sofia Kourtesis

Pink Siifu