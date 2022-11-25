McHenry County

Pilot Killed When Small Plane Crashes in McHenry County

A pilot died in a small plane crash Friday evening in suburban McHenry County, according to authorities.

The plane, an EA-300LC, crashed at approximately 5:15 p.m. near Galt Airport in Wonder Lake, according to the McHenry County Sheriff's Office. The pilot, who was the sole occupant onboard, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration have been called to investigate. Additional information is expected to be provided Saturday.

