Shelbyville Indiana

Pilot killed in small plane crash near Indiana airport

Generic image of police sirens.
NBC

Authorities say one person has died after a small plane crashed near a central Indiana airport.

The pilot was the only person aboard the Cirrus SR22 aircraft when it crashed around 5 p.m. Wednesday in a field near the Shelbyville Municipal Airport, about 25 miles southeast of Indianapolis.

The pilot was pronounced dead at the scene. Firefighters extinguished a small field fire at the crash site.

The plane’s origination and destination were not immediately known. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Shelbyville Indiana
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us