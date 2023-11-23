Pilot killed in small plane crash near Indiana airport

Authorities say one person has died after a small plane crashed near a central Indiana airport.
The pilot was the only person aboard the Cirrus SR22 aircraft when it crashed around 5 p.m. Wednesday in a field near the Shelbyville Municipal Airport, about 25 miles southeast of Indianapolis.
The pilot was pronounced dead at the scene. Firefighters extinguished a small field fire at the crash site.
The plane’s origination and destination were not immediately known. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash
