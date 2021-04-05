Huntley

Pilot Injured in ‘Rapid Descent' of Ultralight Aircraft in Huntley Dies

The pilot of an ultralight aircraft who was injured Saturday evening when the aircraft crashed into a field in far northwest suburban Huntley has died, police said Monday.

The incident was reported at approximately 6:54 p.m. in the area of Illinois Route 47 and Powers Road. Witnesses reported seeing the aircraft take off, and shortly after, the operator "quickly banked" and the aircraft went into a slow spin.

The ultralight, which described as a parachute with a fan motor attached to the operator, then struck the ground.

The pilot, identified as James W. McCulla Jr., 54, was injured from the "rapid descent" and transported to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital. The McHenry County Coroner's Office planned to conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

