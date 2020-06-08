Pilot Dead in Beecher Plane Crash, Officials Say

Fire officials in suburban Beecher say that the pilot of a small plane is dead after the aircraft crashed on Monday morning.

According to authorities, the Beecher Fire Protection District responded to reports of a plane crash just after 10 a.m. Monday near the intersection of West Offner Road and South Nacke Road.

Units arrived on the scene less than 10 minutes later, and upon arrival found a single-engine aircraft with heavy damage to the engine compartment and cabin area, according to a press release.

Medical crews on the scene found the pilot in the wreckage, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.