Pilot Critically Injured When Small Plane Crashes Into Field: Peotone Authorities

A pilot was transported to a Chicago-area hospital with life-threatening injuries after crashing a small plane into a field Friday afternoon in suburban Peotone, according to officials.

At approximately 3:20 p.m., first responders were called to the area of Will Center and Eagle Lake roads regarding a reported plane crash, according to the Peotone Fire Protection District. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a downed plane in numerous trees next to a waterway, with one person trapped inside, authorities said.

A heavy wrecker was called to the scene and stabilized the plane while first responders rescued the patient, authorities said. The pilot, who has yet to be identified, was airlifted to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

What led the plane to crash remains unclear.

The Will County Sheriff's Office, National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are all investigating.

