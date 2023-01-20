Piece Pizza, PAWS Chicago Collaborate in ‘Slice to Meet You' Campaign

It’s an innovative way to call attention to overlooked dogs at PAWS Chicago. The shelter is partnering with Piece Pizza on North Avenue to help find homes for their long term dogs.

“It’s our way of giving back and is something that’s part of our mission," Piece Pizza co-owner Bill Jacobs said.

The campaign is called, ‘Slice To Meet You’. Every pizza box is delivered with a flyer on it, describing one of the available adoptable PAWS dogs.

Jill Siar, community partnerships manager at PAWS Chicago told NBC 5 about the importance of the partnership.

“These pets are some of our very special boys and girls who have been with us the longest. We are excited to get them in front of new faces and new eyes, because we know the right family is out there for them. We just need a little help finding them.”

To up the ante, Piece Pizza is also offering a specialty pizza created by local chefs, with 5 dollars from every pizza donated to PAWS Chicago.

This month, Doug Sohn, who’s considered the Sausage King of Chicago, along with Barry Sorkin of Smoque BBQ are collaborating on a special pizza called ‘hot smoquein sausage mushroom pizza’.

“I was like for the dogs, I’m in. Of course,” Sohn said.

He is the proud owner of a mixed-breed rescue dog named Zoey.

“They’re the best. When you walk in the door- whether you’ve been gone 5 minutes or 5 weeks- that reaction you get, just unconditional love every single time. It doesn’t matter what your day was like, it immediately changes.”

The Slice to Meet You Specialty Pizza Campaign runs through March. Each month, the campaign partners with different chefs, including Matthias Merges and Rick Bayless.

Click here to see the current dogs in the 'Slice to Meet You' campaign.