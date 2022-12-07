Pickwick Theatre in Park Ridge Set to Close Early Next Year

Pickwick Theatre, an iconic movie palace in suburban Park Ridge will close early next year after being in operation for 55 years, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The theater is located at 5 S. Prospect Avenue in Park Ridge, and began operating as a theater in 1967, after the building originally opened in 1928 as a vaudeville stage theater before changing under the ownership of the Vlahakis family in 1967.

The building, known for its Art Deco architecture, was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1975, recognizing both the art and architecture within the structure.

Dino Vlahakis, the current owner, plans for the Pickwick Theatre to show its final film on Jan. 8, with Gone With the Wind slated as the theater's final showing.

While Vlahakis as acknowledged to theater's upcoming closing to the Chicago Tribune, the closure has yet to be announced on Pickwick Theatre's website, with several dates and showings beyond the planned Jan. 8 closure under the "Coming Soon" tab.