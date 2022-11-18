Pickpocket Thieves Targeting Elderly Shoppers in Northbrook, Police Say

As the holiday shopping seasons kicks into full swing, police in suburban Northbrook are urging people to keep an eye out for pickpocket thieves targeting the elderly.

In a news release, Northbrook police explained they are investigating a string of pickpocket thefts that have occurred at stores and restaurants, urging people to take precautions aimed at preventing such crimes. While it's unclear how many incidents the thieves are suspected in, police said similar crimes have occurred elsewhere in the Chicago area, and they're working with other law enforcement agencies to investigate.

If you're planning to go shopping soon, police recommend that you never leave your purse or bag unattended in a shopping cart, that you be cautious when someone accidentally bumps into you and always make sure your purse or bag is fully zipped or closed.

Police also say thieves may ask, "Did you drop anything?" in order to divert your attention and steal from you while you're looking on the floor.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Northbrook police released surveillance photos in hope that someone will recognize the thieves and call law enforcement. Anyone with information about the suspects or such thefts is asked to call the Northbrook Police Department at 847-564-2060.