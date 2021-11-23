Photos: Waukesha Remembers Victims of Christmas Parade Tragedy With Candlelight Vigil

As the Waukesha, Wisconsin, community grapples with the horrible tragedy at Sunday’s Christmas parade, residents honored the victims with a vigil Monday.

At least five people were killed and more than 40 others wounded when an SUV plowed into a crowd gathered at the Milwaukee suburb's annual holiday parade over the weekend.

An 81-year-old man, a 79-year-old woman and a 71-year-old woman were among the five killed, police said at a news conference. The other victims were two 52-year-old women. Members of the “Milwaukee Dancing Grannies” club were among those killed, as was an employee of Citizens Bank.

Another 48 people were hurt when the suspect "intentionally drove his maroon SUV through barricades into a crowd of people," police said.

At least nine patients — most of them children — were listed in critical condition Monday at two hospitals, and seven others were reported in serious condition.

