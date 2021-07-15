Photos: Take a Sneak Peek Inside the 2021 Chicago Auto Show Published 45 mins ago • Updated 24 mins ago 18 photos 1/18 George Mycyk 2/18 George Mycyk 3/18 George Mycyk 4/18 George Mycyk 5/18 George Mycyk 6/18 George Mycyk 7/18 George Mycyk 8/18 George Mycyk 9/18 George Mycyk 10/18 George Mycyk 11/18 George Mycyk 12/18 George Mycyk 13/18 George Mycyk 14/18 George Mycyk 15/18 George Mycyk 16/18 George Mycyk 17/18 George Mycyk 18/18 George Mycyk More Photo Galleries Pictures Show Aftermath of Miami Beach Condo Building Collapse Photos: Homes Damaged, Trees Toppled by Tornado in DuPage County A Photo History of Olympic Uniforms PHOTOS: Mass Shooting Leaves Casualties at VTA Rail Yard in San Jose