Photos: Some of the First Legal Marijuana Sales in Illinois Published 8 mins ago Published 8 mins ago Recreational cannabis became legal in Illinois on Jan. 1, 2020 with several dispensaries opening as early as 6 a.m. 11 photos 1/11 A Weed Maps truck sits near the Cresco Labs Sunnyside* Lakeview dispensary as recreational marijuana sales begin in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. Illinois’ legalization of recreational pot is likely to be the industry’s “most significant fundamental catalyst” in 2020 and Cresco Labs Inc. and Green Thumb Industries Inc. will benefit the most, according to investment firm Compass Point. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images 2/11 People wait in line to purchase recreational marijuana outside the Cresco Labs Sunnyside* Lakeview dispensary in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. Illinois’ legalization of recreational pot is likely to be the industry’s “most significant fundamental catalyst” in 2020 and Cresco Labs Inc. and Green Thumb Industries Inc. will benefit the most, according to investment firm Compass Point. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images 3/11 First costumer Jackie Ryan makes a purchase at Sunnyside Cannabis Dispensary on January 1, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. – On the first day of 2020, recreational marijuana became legal in Illinois, which joins 10 other US states with legal use of recreational marijuana. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP) (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images) 4/11 An employee holds bottles of recreational marijuana as she talks with a customer at Cresco Labs Sunnyside* Lakeview dispensary in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. Illinois’ legalization of recreational pot is likely to be the industry’s “most significant fundamental catalyst” in 2020 and Cresco Labs Inc. and Green Thumb Industries Inc. will benefit the most, according to investment firm Compass Point. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images 5/11 An employee secures a bag of recreational marijuana products following the first purchase at Cresco Labs Sunnyside* Lakeview dispensary in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. Illinois’ legalization of recreational pot is likely to be the industry’s “most significant fundamental catalyst” in 2020 and Cresco Labs Inc. and Green Thumb Industries Inc. will benefit the most, according to investment firm Compass Point. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images 6/11 A sign stands near the counter ahead of the first recreational marijuana sales inside Cresco Labs Sunnyside* Lakeview dispensary in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. Illinois’ legalization of recreational pot is likely to be the industry’s “most significant fundamental catalyst” in 2020 and Cresco Labs Inc. and Green Thumb Industries Inc. will benefit the most, according to investment firm Compass Point. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images 7/11 An employee retrieves recreational marijuana products from a secure cabinet at the Cresco Labs Sunnyside* Lakeview dispensary in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. Illinois’ legalization of recreational pot is likely to be the industry’s “most significant fundamental catalyst” in 2020 and Cresco Labs Inc. and Green Thumb Industries Inc. will benefit the most, according to investment firm Compass Point. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images 8/11 Customers wait in line outside Sunnyside Cannabis Dispensary to purchase recreational marijuana on January 1, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. – On the first day of 2020, recreational marijuana became legal in Illinois, which joins 10 other US states with legal use of recreational marijuana. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP) (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images) 9/11 People wait in line to purchase recreational marijuana outside the Cresco Labs Sunnyside* Lakeview dispensary in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. Illinois’ legalization of recreational pot is likely to be the industry’s “most significant fundamental catalyst” in 2020 and Cresco Labs Inc. and Green Thumb Industries Inc. will benefit the most, according to investment firm Compass Point. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images 10/11 Customer Elise Swopes makes a purchase at Sunnyside Cannabis Dispensary on January 1, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. – On the first day of 2020, recreational marijuana became legal in Illinois, which joins 10 other US states with legal use of recreational marijuana. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP) (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images) 11/11 Lieutenant Governor of Illinois Juliana Stratton smiles after making a purchase at Sunnyside Cannabis Dispensary on January 1, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. – On the first day of 2020, recreational marijuana became legal in Illinois, which joins 10 other US states with legal use of recreational marijuana. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP) (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images) This article tagged under: Cannabis in Illinoislegal weedrecreational marijuana 0 More Photo Galleries Pictures From 2020 New Year’s Eve Celebrations Across the World Chiefs vs. Bears: Week 16 in Photos Elfie Time? Elf Takes Selfies on ‘Chicago Today’ Need Holiday Fashion Inspo? Try These Party-Ready Looks