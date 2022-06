Dangerous storms brought tornado warnings and watches, along with high winds and hail across parts of the Chicago area during the afternoon rush hour Monday.

Here's what it looked like as the storm moved from west to east, from Streamwood, to Mt. Prospect, to Portage Park and more.

Streamwood

Woodfield Mall

O'Hare Airport

Bellwood

Mt. Prospect

Courtesy Jamie Curran

Oak Park

Portage Park

Courtesy Jessica Kelly

Chicago

Storm damage at Toyota of Lincoln Park in Chicago #ilwx pic.twitter.com/gkEm7v4W68 — Will Hamlin (@willhamlin) June 14, 2022

Tornado warning in Chicago Level: Extreme pic.twitter.com/m2roweOKM6 — Justin Glide (@justinglide) June 13, 2022