PHOTOS: See Inside ‘World's Largest Bounce House' Coming to a Chicago Suburb This Weekend

The "World's Largest Bounce House," according to the Guinness Book of World Records, is hitting the Chicago area starting this weekend and NBC 5 has an inside look.

"The Big Bounce America," which features four huge inflatable attractions for kids and adults, will inflate inflate in Rolling Meadows, about 35 miles northwest of Chicago at Busse Forest Park, July 22-24 and July 29-31.

Here's a look inside:

See Inside ‘World's Largest Bounce House' Coming to Joliet

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Now, take a look at a breakdown of each experience:

A 16,000 sq. ft. bounce house dubbed the 'World's Biggest Bounce House'

The Guniness certified World's Largest Bounce House is 32 ft. tall and covers an area of 16,000 sq. ft. The house is filled with "giant ball pits, climbing towers, basketball hoops, as well as a DJ, competitions and more, according to a press release.

A sports themed house called 'Sports Slam'

A "customized sports arena filled with goals, nets, hoops and balls of every size," a press release says. According to the release, there's also a "battle zone" where you can compete against your family and friends to see who can stay on their podium the longest.

A 900 ft. obstacle course called The Giant

More than 50 different obstacles, followed by a "grand finale monster slide."

AirSPACE, a space-themed interactive bounce house

A space-themed bounce house with aliens, spaceships, moon craters, a gigantic 5-lane slide, a 25 ft. inflatable alien and three ball pits.

The houses are kid and adult-friendly, with different sessions available for different age groups. Admission is split into time slots. Socks must be worn by all bouncers, and no bare feet or shoes allowed.

Tickets start at $19 and can be purchased here.