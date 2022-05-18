oak brook center mall

Photos: See Inside The Stranger Things Pop-Up Shop Opening in the Chicago Area

Photos provided by Hunt and Gather

You can travel to the Upside Down starting this weekend, and you only need to go as far as a Chicago Suburb in order to do so.

An immersive Stranger Things pop-up shop from Netflix is coming to Oakbrook Center Mall beginning Friday, and fans can take photos inside Joyce's House, get up close and personal with a Demogorgon, shop at the Starcourt Mall, play games at the Palace Arcade and more, a press release says.

A look inside the Stranger Things pop-up shop, coming to Chicago.
"The Stranger Things Store will send guests right into the heart of Hawkins, in a truly immersive retail experience, totally stoked with 80’s vibes and the
chance to take home a piece of their favorite show with unique merchandise that isn't available anywhere else," Greg Lombardo, Head of Experiences at Netflix said in a press release.

"But be warned, you never know when things will turn Upside Down!”

Guests are encouraged to reserve free tickets online, as guaranteed entry is preferred and walk-ins are limited. You can reserve your ticket here.

How to Visit the Stranger Things Pop-Up Store:

Where: 75 Oakbrook Center

When: Opens Friday, May 20

Hours: Mondays - Saturdays, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., Sundays, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Tickets: Reserve your free spot in line here

According to the press release, the new store opens ahead season 4 of Stranger Things, with Volume 1 premiering May 27 and Volume 2 premiering July 1.

