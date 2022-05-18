Photos: See Inside The Stranger Things Pop-Up Shop Opening in the Chicago Area

You can travel to the Upside Down starting this weekend, and you only need to go as far as a Chicago Suburb in order to do so.
An immersive Stranger Things pop-up shop from Netflix is coming to Oakbrook Center Mall beginning Friday, and fans can take photos inside Joyce's House, get up close and personal with a Demogorgon, shop at the Starcourt Mall, play games at the Palace Arcade and more, a press release says.
"The Stranger Things Store will send guests right into the heart of Hawkins, in a truly immersive retail experience, totally stoked with 80’s vibes and the
chance to take home a piece of their favorite show with unique merchandise that isn't available anywhere else," Greg Lombardo, Head of Experiences at Netflix said in a press release.
"But be warned, you never know when things will turn Upside Down!”
Guests are encouraged to reserve free tickets online, as guaranteed entry is preferred and walk-ins are limited. You can reserve your ticket here.
How to Visit the Stranger Things Pop-Up Store:
Where: 75 Oakbrook Center
When: Opens Friday, May 20
Hours: Mondays - Saturdays, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., Sundays, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Tickets: Reserve your free spot in line here
According to the press release, the new store opens ahead season 4 of Stranger Things, with Volume 1 premiering May 27 and Volume 2 premiering July 1.