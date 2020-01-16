Photos: See Inside the New Cruise Ships Heading for Great Lakes, Antarctica

Viking, the Swiss ship company known for its European river cruises, is
building a new luxury cruise liner designed for the Great Lakes. The company recently introduced is “Viking Expeditions,” with options for the arctic, Antarctica and the Great Lakes coming in 2022.
Viking
Rendering of the Viking Expedition ship: Penthouse Junior Suite – Polar Option
Rendering of the Viking Expedition Ship in Antarctica.
Viking
Rendering of the Owners’ Suite on-board the Viking Expedition ship.
Viking
Rendering of the Viking Expedition ship: The World Cafe – The Market – Bakery
Viking
Rendering of the Viking Expedition ship: Nordic Balcony Stateroom
Viking
Rendering of the Viking Expedition ship: Deck 5 Living Room – Library
Viking
Rendering of the Viking Expedition ship: Deck 2 Expedition Central Photography Studio – Studio Wall and Coffee Bar
Viking
Rendering of the Viking Expedition ship: Deck 5 Mamsen’s
Viking
Rendering of the Salon on-board the Viking Expedition ship
Viking
Rendering of the Aquavit Terrace and Infinity Pool on-board the Viking Expedition ship
Viking
Rendering of the Viking Expedition ship – Spa Badestamp – Hot Tub
Viking
Rendering of the Explorer’s Lounge on-board the Viking Octantis
Viking
Rendering of The Market World Cafe area on-board the Viking Expedition ship
Viking
Rendering of a Viking Expeditions RIB – Rigid Inflatable Boat supplied by Boomeranger
Viking
Viking
Rendering of Explorer Suite Living Room on-board the Viking Expedition ships Polaris and Octantis
Viking
Rendering of the Viking Expedition ship: Deck 5 Explorers’ Lounge Upper Deck
Viking
Viking Polaris rendering
Viking
Rendering of the Deck 2 Aft area, Finse Terrace and Theater Auditorium on-board the Viking Expedition ship
Viking
The Auditorium Theater on-board the Viking Expedition ship
Viking
Rendering of the Deck 2 Aft Aula Auditorium on-board the Viking Expedition ship
Viking
The Deck 2 Hydrotherapy Pool Spa and Gym area on-board the Viking Expedition ship
Viking
Rendering of the Deck 2 Aft area, Finse Terrace, on-board the Viking Expedition ship
Viking
Rendering of a Viking Expedition ship on pack ice with guests standing near-by
Rendering of Zodiacs and Sub stored within the Hangar on-board the Viking Expedition ships Polaris and Octantis