Pope Leo's childhood home in Dolton, Illinois, is officially back on the market and this time with photos inside.

The 750-square-foot home on East 141st Place is now available for a "luxury private auction" after being taken off the market following the pope's election last week.

Inside the home sits three bedrooms and three full bathrooms, with both a main and upper level.

But it doesn't look quite the same as when Pope Leo lived in it.

"The home features a freshly renovated interior, offering a modern touch while maintaining its original character," the listing states. "With three generously sized bedrooms and full bathrooms on both the main and upper levels, the layout is both functional and inviting. A touch of personalization to the exterior and landscape will unlock this home's full potential. The spacious backyard provides the perfect setting for outdoor relaxation, gatherings, or creative landscaping projects."

See inside below:

The "Piece of Papal History" is now up for private auction, in which bidding will remain open through June 18, though the listing states "the seller may accept or reject bids at any time."

"A truly one-of-a-kind opportunity-this beautifully updated home isn't just a charming 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom residence... It's the childhood home of Pope Leo XIV, the first American Pope in history," the listing says. "Born Robert Francis Prevost in Chicago and raised right here in Dolton, Pope Leo XIV's journey from this humble neighborhood to the Vatican is a testament to faith, perseverance, and purpose. Now, you have the rare chance to own a tangible piece of his inspiring legacy."

The home had been listed for less than $250,000 for only a matter of days before Pope Leo's historic election was announced. It was put up for sale on May 5 for $245,957.

But hours after the new pope's name was announced, the home was quickly removed from the market as the owner worked to determine his next steps, according to realtor Steve Budzik.

"At first I didn't really like believe it," Budzik said. "I didn't really believe because I didn't see the news."

But then, the calls came pouring in and he said he realized "this is real."

The home was last purchased in May 2024 for $66,000 and Buczik said the new owner had planned to flip it, but became unsure after learning the news.

There were talks of possibly making the home a landmark, restoring it to the way it was when the pope lived in it or potentially re-listing it.

While the pope was born on Chicago's South Side in 1955, he spent his childhood, along with his two brothers, in the Dolton suburb.

"We all grew up in Dolton," his brother John Prevost told NBC Chicago. "I think it was just a normal childhood."

The pope attended Mass and elementary school at St. Mary of the Assumption in Chicago's nearby Riverdale neighborhood.

Some of his relatives still live nearby.