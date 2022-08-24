Photos: See Design Behind ‘World's Largest' Corn Maze in Suburban Illinois

Bond, James Bond, is the muse behind a corn maze in suburban Illinois that is dubbed as the largest in the world.

Richardson Corn Maze will devote its 28-acre field in Spring Grove, located approximately 65 miles from downtown Chicago, to commemorating 60 years of "James Bond" movies.

Visitors can walk through the design that details the range of actors that have brought the British secret agent to life across 27 films throughout the maze's 10-mile trail.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

From a bird's-eye view, the corn maze will display 007 actors Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Sean Connery, Daniel Craig and Pierce Brosnan, as well as the iconic casino in Monaco that set the stage for several films, and the spy's car of choice, an Aston Martin.

The farm is set to open Sept. 10, welcoming visitors to explore its maze and additional autumn attractions, including pumpkin picking, wagon rides and campfires.

The farm will run Thursday through Sunday until Oct. 30.

On Thursdays, the farm will be open from 3 to 9 p.m., then from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. On Sundays, the farm will operate from noon until 9 p.m.

Admission will be $16 for children between the ages of 3 to 12, and $18 for individuals 13 and up. Children 2 and under will be admitted for free.

More information can be found on the farm's website.