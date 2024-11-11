Photos released of suspect vehicle in shooting outside suburban high school

Country Club Hills authorities on Monday released surveillance images of the vehicle wanted in connection with the shooting death of a parent in the parking lot of Hillcrest High School.

According to Bremen High School District 228, a parent attending a junior high school boys' basketball tournament taking place at the school was shot in the school's parking lot.

Authorities said multiple armed suspects waited in a black 4-door Infiniti Q50 for the man and his son to exit the tournament in the school's parking lot. Multiple armed suspects then exited the vehicle and opened fire on the man before fleeing the scene southbound through the parking lot towards Pulaski Road, according to authorities.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said. He was later identified as Shamaree Siller, 41, of Chicago, by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

According to police, there were no other injuries reported in the shooting and the incident appears to be isolated.

Authorities said there's no evidence to support allegations to support evidence the victim was involved in an altercation inside the location.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the family, loved ones, and all those affected by this heartbreaking event. The incident is currently under investigation, and we are fully cooperating with law enforcement," a statement from District 228 posted on social media said.

The fatal shooting comes just over a year after a freshman student was shot to death after the homecoming football game at the high school.

The shooting remains under investigation by Country Club Hills police. Anyone with information is asked to contact 708-798-3191 or the SWORN tip line at 708-206-2899.