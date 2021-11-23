Photos: Photos: Waukesha Remembers Victims of Christmas Parade Tragedy at Candlelight Vigil

8 photos
1/8
People attend a candle light vigil in Cutler Park in Waukesha, Wisconsin on November 22, 2021, the day after a vehicle drove through a Christmas parade killing five people. (Photo by Mustafa Hussain / AFP) (Photo by MUSTAFA HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images)
2/8
A makeshift memorial is pictured in Cutler Park in Waukesha, Wisconsin on November 22, 2021, the day after a vehicle drove through a Christmas parade killing five people. (Photo by Mustafa Hussain / AFP) (Photo by MUSTAFA HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images)
3/8
A makeshift memorial is pictured along the route of the parade on W Main Street in Waukesha, Wisconsin on November 22, 2021, the day after a vehicle drove through a Christmas parade killing five people. (Photo by Mustafa Hussain / AFP) (Photo by MUSTAFA HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images)
4/8
People light candels at a makeshift memorial during a candle light vigil in Cutler Park in Waukesha, Wisconsin on November 22, 2021, the day after a vehicle drove through a Christmas parade killing five people. (Photo by Mustafa Hussain / AFP) (Photo by MUSTAFA HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images)
5/8
WAUKESHA, WI – NOVEMBER 22: People leave items at a memorial at the base of a flag pole in Cutler Park during a vigil on November 22, 2021 in Waukesha, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)
6/8
WAUKESHA, WI – NOVEMBER 22: People hold candles and embrace during a vigil in Cutler Park on November 22, 2021 in Waukesha, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)
7/8
WAUKESHA, WI – NOVEMBER 22: People hold candles and embrace during a vigil in Cutler Park on November 22, 2021 in Waukesha, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)
8/8
WAUKESHA, WI – NOVEMBER 22: People hold candles during a vigil in Cutler Park on November 22, 2021 in Waukesha, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)

More Photo Galleries

After Holiday Parade Tragedy, Abandoned Belongings Line Main Street
After Holiday Parade Tragedy, Abandoned Belongings Line Main Street
Photos: Longest Lunar Eclipse in Centuries Bathes 99% of Moon in Red
Photos: Longest Lunar Eclipse in Centuries Bathes 99% of Moon in Red
Photos: The Final Months at Woodfield Mall's Sears, Illinois' Last Location
Photos: The Final Months at Woodfield Mall's Sears, Illinois' Last Location
Photos: See Inside: ‘Windy City Rehab' Star Sells Bucktown Home for $2.14M
Photos: See Inside: ‘Windy City Rehab' Star Sells Bucktown Home for $2.14M
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us