Photos: Legendary Musician Herbie Hancock Returns to Chicago to Perform First Concert in Nearly 2 Years

Legendary artist Herbie Hancock and his band on Thursday opened the Symphony Center Presents Jazz series, the first concert of its kind in 19 months and the 70th anniversary of Hancock’s Orchestra Hall debut with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.

Now in the sixth decade of his professional career that includes multiple Grammy Awards and an Academy Award, Hancock, a native of Chicago’s South Side and a child piano prodigy, continues to amaze and inspire.

"It's time for me to get back out there and do what I love to do," said Hancock. "We will be safe and we will be careful, but it’s time to reconnect with our fans, play live music and have some fun after a long period of isolation. It’s time to spread a little joy."

