Photos: Kiss play final Chicago-area show

After 50 years of touring and recording, the band Kiss is pulling the plug on the rock & roll juggernaut that was a mainstay on stages across the globe.

Billed as the End Of The Road Tour, Kiss played their final Chicago-area show Monday night at Allstate Arena in Rosemont in advance of their final two shows as a band in their home city of New York.

Fans were treated to a greatest-hits set that was interspersed with gratuitous and heartfelt expressions of gratitude from the band to their loyal fans.

Casey Mitchell

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Casey Mitchell

Casey Mitchell