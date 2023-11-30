chicago news

Photos: Kiss play final Chicago-area show

By Casey Mitchell

Casey Mitchell

After 50 years of touring and recording, the band Kiss is pulling the plug on the rock & roll juggernaut that was a mainstay on stages across the globe. 

Billed as the End Of The Road Tour, Kiss played their final Chicago-area show Monday night at Allstate Arena in Rosemont in advance of their final two shows as a band in their home city of New York. 

Fans were treated to a greatest-hits set that was interspersed with gratuitous and heartfelt expressions of gratitude from the band to their loyal fans.

