Photos: Images Show Traumatic Scene as Gunfire Erupts in Kenosha During Another Night of Unrest

16 photos 1/16 Getty Images KENOSHA, WISCONSIN, USA – AUGUST 25: Clashes between protesters and armed civilians, who protect the streets of Kenosha against the arson, break out during the third day of protests over the shooting of a black man Jacob Blake by police officer in Wisconsin, United States on August 25, 2020. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) 2/16 Getty Images 3/16 Getty Images KENOSHA, WISCONSIN, USA – AUGUST 25: An armed civilian help a man, who was shot in the arm, as clashes between protesters and armed civilians who protect the streets of Kenosha against the arson during the third day of protests over the shooting of a black man Jacob Blake by police officer in Wisconsin, United States on August 25, 2020. 