Photos: Images Show Traumatic Scene as Gunfire Erupts in Kenosha During Another Night of Unrest

KENOSHA, WISCONSIN, USA – AUGUST 25: Clashes between protesters and armed civilians, who protect the streets of Kenosha against the arson, break out during the third day of protests over the shooting of a black man Jacob Blake by police officer in Wisconsin, United States on August 25, 2020. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
KENOSHA, WISCONSIN, USA – AUGUST 25: An armed civilian help a man, who was shot in the arm, as clashes between protesters and armed civilians who protect the streets of Kenosha against the arson during the third day of protests over the shooting of a black man Jacob Blake by police officer in Wisconsin, United States on August 25, 2020. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
KENOSHA, WISCONSIN, USA – AUGUST 25: Armed civilians stand in the streets of Kenosha to protect the area against the arson during third day of protests over the shooting of a black man Jacob Blake by police officer in Wisconsin, United States on August 25, 2020. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
KENOSHA, WISCONSIN, USA – AUGUST 25: A garbage cans is being burned during a third night of protests on August 25, 2020 over the shooting of a black man Jacob Blake by police officer in Wisconsin, United States. Wisconsin expands Natâl Guard presence amid unrest. Governor declares state of emergency as civil unrest in Kenosha continues after Black man was shot several times at close range in the back during an encounter with a police officer on Sunday. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
KENOSHA, WISCONSIN, USA – AUGUST 25: Protestors confront police in front of the Kenosha County Courthouse during a third night of protests on August 25, 2020 over the shooting of a black man Jacob Blake by police officer in Wisconsin, United States. Wisconsin expands Natâl Guard presence amid unrest. Governor declares state of emergency as civil unrest in Kenosha continues after Black man was shot several times at close range in the back during an encounter with a police officer on Sunday. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
KENOSHA, WISCONSIN, USA – AUGUST 25: Police take security measurements during a third night of unrest on August 25, 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin, United States. Wisconsin expands Natâl Guard presence amid unrest. Governor declares state of emergency as civil unrest in Kenosha continues after Black man was shot several times at close range in the back during an encounter with a police officer on Sunday. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
KENOSHA, WISCONSIN, USA – AUGUST 25: Protestors use water to help a man affected by tear gas during a third night of protests on August 25, 2020 over the shooting of a black man Jacob Blake by police officer in Wisconsin, United States. Wisconsin expands Natâl Guard presence amid unrest. Governor declares state of emergency as civil unrest in Kenosha continues after Black man was shot several times at close range in the back during an encounter with a police officer on Sunday. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
