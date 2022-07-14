At the corner of Seminary and Barry avenues, a historic church in Chicago's Lake View neighborhood has been converted into a luxury home.

According to an online listing, the old church, located at 3101 N. Seminary Ave., has 22-foot high ceilings with natural light pouring in from the arched windows.

Built in 1896, the remodeled condo features heated bathroom floors, a gym, rec room and full-height wine fridges. One of the most unique parts of the property is the bell tower, which sits above the tree tops and holds a functioning over 100-year-old bronze church bell.

The three-story condo has four bedrooms, four and a half baths and a heated garage, and was listed at $1.6 million, according to Compass.

Take a look inside the one of a kind home:

Photos: PHOTOS: Historic Lake View Church Converted Into Luxury Condo