Massive groups of runners and spectators have filled 26.2 miles of city streets for the Bank of America Chicago Marathon Sunday.

From snaps of encouraging signs along the course to shots of runners making their way through 29 Chicago neighborhoods, here are some highlights from the big race day:

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Photos: Photos: Highlights from the 2021 Bank of America Chicago Marathon