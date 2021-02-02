Photos: ‘Dibs' on Full Display in Chicago After Weekend Snowstorm

Each year when snow arrives, an unwritten rule in Chicago sees a variety of objects replacing cars in shoveled parking spots around the city.

It's called "dibs."

For those who live in Chicago, "dibs" is a way of saving the parking space you spent time shoveling.

Many residents get creative with the objects they use to save their spaces, with anything from chairs to tables to baskets to even basketball hoops on display.

Here's a look at some dibs seen around the city following the weekend winter storm.

Photos: