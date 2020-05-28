Photos: Chicago NICU Nurse Gives Birth to Triplets During Pandemic

A nurse in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center gave birth to triplets last month at the hospital where she worked during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

NICU nurse Kayla Gloss and her husband Robert Gloss became NICU parents on April 30 when she gave birth to their triplets. The couple welcomed Holden Patrick, weighing 5lbs 6oz, Zoey James, weighing 4lbs 5oz, and Charley Rose at 3 lbs 8oz.

Kayla Gloss was already on maternity leave before the pandemic spread rapidly in the Chicago area, saying she "was quarantining before it was cool," the hospital said.

"My only brief concern during these crazy times was the possibility that if the spread of COVID-19 became worse that my husband might not be able to be there during the delivery," she said. "I just reminded myself to keep an open mind and stay positive no matter what happens."

Her husband was able to be there during the birth of their children, Illinois Masonic said. Holden went home on Friday and doctors expect the girls to be able to leave the NICU soon.

"It was such a surreal and special experience having my NICU nurse friends all there taking care of my babies," Kayla Gloss said. "I’ll never forget it."