PHOTOS: Chicago Lights Up Blue in Support of Healthcare Workers, First Responders Published 26 mins ago • Updated 22 mins ago Photos show buildings across Chicago lighting up blue in support of healthcare workers and first responders who are work hard to save lives during the coronavirus pandemic. 7 photos 1/7 Getty Images CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 09: A general view of the Merchandise Mart with blue lights downtown on April 09, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Landmarks and buildings across the nation are displaying blue lights to show support for health care workers and first responders on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) 2/7 Getty Images CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 09: A general view looking south down the Chicago river as buildings are lit in blue on April 09, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Landmarks and buildings across the nation are displaying blue lights to show support for health care workers and first responders on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) 3/7 Getty Images CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 09: A general view of the United Center with blue lights on April 09, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Landmarks and buildings across the nation are displaying blue lights to show support for health care workers and first responders on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) 4/7 Getty Images CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 09: A general view of the top of a building downtown with blue lights on April 09, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Landmarks and buildings across the nation are displaying blue lights to show support for health care workers and first responders on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) 5/7 Getty Images CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 09: A general view looking north downtown as buildings are lit in blue on April 09, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Landmarks and buildings across the nation are displaying blue lights to show support for health care workers and first responders on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) 6/7 Getty Images CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 09: A general view of the top of the Wrigley Building is seen on April 09, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Landmarks and buildings across the nation are displaying blue lights to show support for health care workers and first responders on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) 7/7 Getty Images CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 09: A general view of the Prudential building on April 09, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Landmarks and buildings across the nation are displaying blue lights to show support for health care workers and first responders on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) This article tagged under: ChicagoBluehealthcare workersskyline