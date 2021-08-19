Officer Ella French

Photos: Chicago Honors Beloved Police Officer Ella French at Funeral

Hundreds of police officers from all over the country on Thursday attended the funeral of Chicago Police Officer Ella French, 29, who was shot and killed earlier this month when a traffic stop turned violent.

Cardinal Blase Cupich presided over the funeral Mass at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel, also attended by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, former Mayor Richard M. Daley, Police Supt. David Brown, former Supt. Garry McCarthy and many aldermen and local officials.

Monitors were set up outside the packed church so an overflow of 200 and 300 police officers could watch the funeral and honor Officer French's life and service to Chicago.

