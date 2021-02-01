Photos: Chicago-Area Residents Make Epic Snow Creations After Weekend Winter Storm

Jodi Manetti
My oldest is begging me to show the weather team a picture of his frosty post snow storm. He’s very proud of it even though his dad and uncles did all the work. 😂😂
Michelle Gomez
Snow much fun in Ukrainian Village Chicago
Jerilyn Brisick
I made a snow person to help me celebrate my snowy birthday.
Arvin Jay
Sunday The Snowman & Snowman’s Best Friend
Mia Incledon
After two days of snow fall, the Cloud Gate (Bean) is accompanied by a snowman.
Anathayee Heyward
Our very first snowman. Having moved to the south suburbs from CA couple years, we are super excited to have this much snow. When life gives you snow, you make a snowman.
David Shu
With all the snow we had to build a snowman it turned into a snow penguin. His name is Mr. Fish. Enjoy. We love NBC new. We used to hang out with Kate Chappel in high school in Lake Geneva.
Colleen Fischer
Raegan Fischer (4 yesrs old) from Palatine
joe iovinelli
my son frankie iovinelli built an 8 foot high snow fort, it has a fireplace and chminey inside, plus two rooms.
Lora
Brant McCrea’s snow fun in Chicago Sent from Xfinity Connect Application
Faith Manke
Decided to make the most of this weather and make one of the tallest snowmen we have ever seen.
Jon Catlin
I made a Bernie snowman…. I also left a chair out there so people can take a pic with him…. People have been stopping by all afternoon. Lisle, IL Jon Catlin
Katherine M Patton
Snowman I built during the snowstorm today
Nikhil Venkat
Snowman 6 ft 7 inches tall!! By Nikhil from Aurora, IL
Kelsey Simoens
6FT tall snowman on a 6th floor rooftop
Martha Akre
Frosty in Elmhurst
Erin Callaghan
Frosty is ready with his heart for Valentine’s Day!

