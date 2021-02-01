Photos: Chicago-Area Residents Make Epic Snow Creations After Weekend Winter Storm Published 16 mins ago • Updated 41 seconds ago 22 photos 1/22 Jodi Manetti My oldest is begging me to show the weather team a picture of his frosty post snow storm. He’s very proud of it even though his dad and uncles did all the work. 😂😂 2/22 Michelle Gomez Snow much fun in Ukrainian Village Chicago 3/22 Jerilyn Brisick I made a snow person to help me celebrate my snowy birthday. 4/22 Arvin Jay Sunday The Snowman & Snowman’s Best Friend 5/22 Mia Incledon After two days of snow fall, the Cloud Gate (Bean) is accompanied by a snowman. 6/22 Anathayee Heyward Our very first snowman. Having moved to the south suburbs from CA couple years, we are super excited to have this much snow. When life gives you snow, you make a snowman. 7/22 David Shu With all the snow we had to build a snowman it turned into a snow penguin. His name is Mr. Fish. Enjoy. We love NBC new. We used to hang out with Kate Chappel in high school in Lake Geneva. 8/22 Colleen Fischer Raegan Fischer (4 yesrs old) from Palatine 9/22 joe iovinelli my son frankie iovinelli built an 8 foot high snow fort, it has a fireplace and chminey inside, plus two rooms. 10/22 Lora Brant McCrea’s snow fun in Chicago Sent from Xfinity Connect Application 11/22 Jodi Manetti My oldest is begging me to show the weather team a picture of his frosty post snow storm. He’s very proud of it even though his dad and uncles did all the work. 😂😂 12/22 Arvin Jay Sunday The Snowman & Snowman’s Best Friend 13/22 Faith Manke Decided to make the most of this weather and make one of the tallest snowmen we have ever seen. 14/22 Jon Catlin I made a Bernie snowman…. I also left a chair out there so people can take a pic with him…. People have been stopping by all afternoon. Lisle, IL Jon Catlin 15/22 Jerilyn Brisick I made a snow person to help me celebrate my snowy birthday. 16/22 Katherine M Patton Snowman I built during the snowstorm today 17/22 Michelle Gomez Snow much fun in Ukrainian Village Chicago 18/22 Nikhil Venkat Snowman 6 ft 7 inches tall!! By Nikhil from Aurora, IL 19/22 Kelsey Simoens 6FT tall snowman on a 6th floor rooftop 20/22 Anathayee Heyward Our very first snowman. Having moved to the south suburbs from CA couple years, we are super excited to have this much snow. When life gives you snow, you make a snowman. 21/22 Martha Akre Frosty in Elmhurst 22/22 Erin Callaghan Frosty is ready with his heart for Valentine’s Day! 0 More Photo Galleries Chicago Area Snow Storm: NBC 5 Viewers Share Their Snow Photos See the ‘Float Houses' Taking Over New Orleans for Mardi Gras Photos: Photos: Several Inches of Snow Blanket Chicago Area First Dogs Champ and Major Biden Officially Move Into White House