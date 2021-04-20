Photo Released of Car Whose Driver Fired Shots at Rogers Park Police Station

Police released an image Tuesday of a black car wanted in connection with shots fired at a police station in Rogers Park.

Someone in the passing car opened fire about 10:20 a.m. Sunday in the 6400 block of North Clark Street, striking the 24th District station several times, Chicago police said. No one was hurt.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Ald. Andre Vasquez called the drive-by an “unfortunate attack.” It wasn’t immediately clear if the shooting targeted anyone.

Anyone with information can call Area Thee detectives at 312-744-8263.