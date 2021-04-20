rogers park

Photo Released of Car Whose Driver Fired Shots at Rogers Park Police Station

Police released an image Tuesday of a black car wanted in connection with shots fired at a police station in Rogers Park.

Someone in the passing car opened fire about 10:20 a.m. Sunday in the 6400 block of North Clark Street, striking the 24th District station several times, Chicago police said. No one was hurt.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Ald. Andre Vasquez called the drive-by an “unfortunate attack.” It wasn’t immediately clear if the shooting targeted anyone.

Local

Schaumburg police 18 mins ago

Schaumburg Police Investigate Multiple Carjackings in Recent Days

Gary Lang 39 mins ago

McHenry Dealership Owner Says Signs Blasting VP Harris, Immigration Policy Weren't Racist

Anyone with information can call Area Thee detectives at 312-744-8263.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

rogers parkChicago Police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us