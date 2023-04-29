Philadelphia Eagles Trade for Former Detroit Lions RB D'Andre Swift

Lions trade D'Andre Swift to Eagles after drafting Jahmyr Gibbs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Some talent is leaving the NFC North.

The Philadelphia Eagles acquired running back D’Andre Swift from the Detroit Lions on Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles got Swift for a 2025 fourth-round pick and a seventh-round pick swap this season. The Eagles gave up pick 219 this year and received pick 249 in this seventh round.

Swift, 24, was a second-round pick out of Georgia back in 2020 and is entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2023. The Lions drafted Jahmyr Gibbs in the first round and signed David Montgomery from the Bears in free agency, so Swift became expendable.

In the final year of his rookie contract, Swift is set to have a base salary of $1.77 million in 2023.

In his NFL career, Swift has missed some time with injury and probably hasn’t quite lived up to his draft status but he’s still a dangerous player with a ton of potential. In his three years in the NFL, Swift has 364 carries for 1,680 yards (4.6) and 18 touchdowns. He’s also a threat out of the backfield with 156 receptions in his career.

Last season, Swift played in 14 games with eight starts and rushed for 542 yards with five touchdowns. He also caught 48 passes for 389 yards and three more scores. The final touchdowns of his Lions career came in Week 17 against the Bears, when he had a rushing and receiving score in a 41-10 win at Ford Field.