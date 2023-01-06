Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Lists Joel Embiid Out Vs. Bulls

76ers injury report lists Joel Embiid out vs. Bulls originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Joel Embiid will not get a chance to extend his personal 12-game win streak against the Chicago Bulls when they visit his Philadelphia 76ers Friday night.

Embiid, who is nursing a sore left foot, is listed out on the team's injury report. It is the superstar center's second absence in a row, including Philadelphia's three-point win over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.

The 76ers ran small with a starting frontcourt of PJ Tucker and Tobias Harris in Embiid's absence on Wednesday, so it will be interesting to see how they adjust against a Bulls team that starts Nikola Vučević in the middle. At the very least, expect more minutes for backup big man Montrezl Harrell, who logged 28 on Wednesday despite averaging 12 per game for the season.

What is certain is that replacing Embiid's production is an impossible task. Averaging 33.5 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.7 blocks, the five-time All-Star is on pace to start another All-Star game this season, and is again in the thick of MVP discussion.

In 12 career games against the Bulls — all wins — he has averaged 29.1 points, 11.3 rebounds, four assists and 2.6 blocks, including a 25-point performance that featured a game-winning 3-pointer in Chicago on Oct. 29.

The 76ers enter play 23-14 for the season and fifth in the East. They are 17-11 when Embiid plays and 6-3 when he does not.

As for the Bulls, they enter Friday's game 17-21 for the season and in the 10th spot in the East — but riding the high of a quality home win over the red-hot Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.

The Bulls' side of the injury report lists Alex Caruso, who sprained his right ankle on Wednesday, and Javonte Green (right knee soreness) as questionable.

