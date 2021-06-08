Pharmacist Who ‘Intentionally' Destroyed 500 COVID Vaccine Doses Gets Three Years in Prison

Steven Brandenburg was fired from the Aurora Medical Center in Grafton, Wisconsin, in December after the hospital said he admitted he "intentionally removed the vaccine from refrigeration"

Hand with medical glove holding covid 19 corona virus vaccine vial bottle for injection on medical pharmacy background.
Getty Images (Stock photo)

A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced the Wisconsin pharmacist who destroyed 500 COVID-19 vaccine doses to three years in prison with another three years of supervised release.

Steven Brandenburg in January agreed to plead guilty to two counts of attempting to tamper with consumer products with reckless disregard.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Theoretically, he could have faced a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison for each count, NBC News reported. But under federal sentencing guidelines, Brandenburg was looking at up to 51 months behind bars.

Local

white sox 38 seconds ago

Chicago Cubs, Nike Reveal New Jerseys Inspired by City's 77 Neighborhoods

Coronavirus Illinois Vaccinations 48 mins ago

Coronavirus in Illinois: 365 New COVID Cases, 11 Deaths, 44K Vaccinations

Brandenburg was fired from the Aurora Medical Center in Grafton, Wisconsin, in December after the hospital said he admitted he "intentionally removed the vaccine from refrigeration.”

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us