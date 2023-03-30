PFF Ranks Bears' Justin Fields No. 3 in Dynasty Fantasy Football

PFF ranks Justin Fields third in dynasty fantasy football QBs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Pro Football Focus released a dynasty quarterback rankings for fantasy football leagues in the upcoming season. Bears quarterback Justin Fields slotted the third position in the ranks.

DYNASTY QB RANKS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dhia19x35n — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) March 29, 2023

Dynasty fantasy football leagues are drafted once, meaning you keep the same players every season. Unless, however, you release or trade them to other members of the league. Dynasty leagues hold a draft every season, but only to draft players entering their first season in the NFL.

Hence, the name of the game for dynasty football leagues is – perennial success. That's why Fields is ranked highly. PFF believes Fields will have long-sustained success in the league. He's worth drafting now at a younger age.

Fields lost out only to Jalen Hurts and Josh Allen. He overcame the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson – three quarterbacks widely considered the best in the game.

Amongst quarterbacks in fantasy football last season, Fields scored the sixth most in the league. He scored 295.98 points, according to ESPN fantasy football stats, averaging 19.7 per contest.

His work on the ground earned him his way to the top of the fantasy football charts. Rushing statistics are usually valued more than passing. For example, in most standard leagues, rushing for 10 yards equals one point. To reach one point as a quarterback, they have to pass for 25 yards.

In some leagues, passing touchdowns are worth less than rushing. Some leagues set the point value for passing touchdowns at four points and all other touchdowns at six points. This makes a dual-threat quarterback more valuable.

Last season, Justin Fields rushed for 1,143 yards and eight rushing touchdowns. That's ~162 fantasy points alone. Remember, the Bears recorded the fewest passing yards of any NFL team last year. Yet, Fields still gained access to the top fantasy quarterbacks by the end of the season.

Hence, if you're starting a dynasty league before the beginning of the next NFL season, you should draft Justin Fields.

