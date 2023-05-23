PFF Ranks Bears' Justin Fields 18th Best Quarterback in the NFL

PFF ranks Justin Fields 18th best quarterback in the NFL originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Pro Football Focus recently released its quarterback rankings for the upcoming 2023 season. They ranked each team's projected starter at the position.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields landed 18th on the list. He slides in one spot below Daniel Jones and one place above Ryan Tannehill.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

"Fields won himself a starting job last season with almost no help around him," PFF wrote. "New general manager Ryan Poles stripped the roster of talent around him, and Fields was still able to emerge as one of the most dynamic players in the league.

"His passing is still very much a work in progress, but last season his primary targets were tight end Cole Kmet and speedster Darnell Mooney. This is a huge year for Fields to show what he can do with more help."

RELATED: Bears OTA observations: Fields-Moore connection makes big splash

That last sentence quickly and accurately summarizes how Fields and the Bears are to be perceived as they enter the next phase of their rebuild next season.

In summation, Fields has executed a murky two years as the Bears' signal caller. By the eye test, he adds plenty of hope and value to the Bears' offensive woes. He's an elite runner, a deep ball threat, an extraordinary outside-the-pocket- passer and a developing locker-room leader.

The numbers, however, haven't shown much of his ability to pass the ball effectively. Over two seasons, he has just over 4,000 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, 21 interceptions and a sub-60 percent completion percentage to his name.

His rushing numbers have helped him, evidenced by his 17th-ranked QBR, which factors in rushing statistics. Last season, Fields rushed for 1,143 yards -- the second-most by a quarterback in NFL history. He became one of the most elite rushing quarterbacks in the game.

Also, Luke Getsy and the Bears keyed their offense around the ground game. Because of their talentless receiver core and protection issues, they created an offense suited to the team's strong points. Mainly, rushing the ball and using their strong rushing protection to move the football.

They became the most prolific rushing team in the league. The Bears led the league in rushing attempts and total rushing yards (3,014 yards). They broke the franchise's season-high rushing yard total and broke the 3,000-yard mark for the first time in franchise history.

This season, however, they have different plans. Fields mentioned last season he hoped not to run for 1,000-plus yards every season.

In turn, Poles and company went out and traded for DJ Moore, signed Nate Davis as their right guard and drafted Darnell Wright to become the team's presumed starting right tackle. They bolstered the weak spots on the offense to give Fields a chance to create a successful offense.

Hence, this season is imperative to Fields' future.

The onus for Fields is to create a semi-decent offense the Bears can work with. He needs to show tangible improvements in the passing game. Poles did his job. It's time for the coaching staff and Fields to do theirs.

All in all, PFF's ranking seems to be a fair assessment, considering Fields' legs have carried his offensive star power to this point in his career.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.