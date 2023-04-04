PFF mock draft has big surprise for Bears with No. 9 pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Each year the NFL draft is filled with surprises. A player widely believed to be a top-10 pick will fall to the end of the first round. Or a player who everyone had pegged as a Day Two selection will come off the board somewhere in the teens. It’s hard to predict the unexpected, because, well, it wouldn’t be unexpected if you could. But that’s exactly what PFF tried to do in a mock draft they published on Tuesday.

In their mock, PFF has the Bears selecting Darnell Wright with the No. 9 pick in the draft, an offensive tackle whose name hasn’t come up often in discussions of who the Bears could take at that position.

“Teven Jenkins flourished so much at guard that kicking him back out to tackle would be doing him a disservice,” wrote Michael Renner in his mock draft. “Wright comes as the most experienced right tackle in the draft and gives Chicago a scary offensive line in the run game.”

A fair assessment for Wright. But the real surprise is that PFF has Wright coming off the board before Paris Johnson, Peter Skoronski and Broderick Jones, who are widely considered the top-three offensive tackle prospects in this year’s class.

PFF has the Bears starting a run on tackles, with Skoronski going to the Eagles at No. 10, Johnson following right behind to the Titans at No. 11 and Jones bringing up the rear to the Steelers at No. 12. That trend also pushes other players further down the board, like CB Devon Witherspoon at No. 17 and QB Will Levis all the way to No. 22.

After addressing the offensive line, PFF mocks three defensive linemen to the Bears with their next three picks. Considering the massive overhaul needed all along the defensive line, it’s not out of the question that something like this could happen when the picks start coming in for real. In this scenario, PFF has Ryan Poles using the No. 53 pick to select edge rusher B.J. Ojulari. With No. 61, he sticks to the edges with Derick Hall. Finally, PFF has Poles selecting an interior defender at No. 64 Gervon Dexter Sr.

The NFL draft kicks off for real on Apr. 27.

