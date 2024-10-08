Petey's Bungalow Restaurant & Lounge in Oak Lawn to close after 63 years

A longtime eatery in south suburban Oak Lawn will soon close its doors, according to a post on the business' Facebook page.

Petey’s Bungalow Restaurant & Lounge, 4401 95th St., a steakhouse and seafood restaurant with a supper club feel, was opened by its owners Mary and Petey in 1961. However, Mary passed away last year, according to the Facebook post.

"Looking back now, he feels and realizes without Mary, it’s just not the same," the post read. "Reflecting on the countless memories and friendships made in the past 63 years of serving our community, it is with mixed emotions that Petey announces his retirement and the difficult and heartfelt decision to close Petey’s Bungalow."

Petey's last day in operation will be Tuesday, Oct. 15.

“Mary and I lived the American dream. Our journey began 63 years ago and we followed our passion of restaurant entrepreneurship by opening and running our own businesses -- the Bungalow and Petey’s II. As time passes, you finally realize when it’s time to end a chapter”, Petey said.

The complete post can be read below:

In Greek, we say μου λείπεις (mou leípeis) meaning you are missing from me. With Mary’s passing last year, Petey continues to deeply miss Mary by his side. Both worked side by side daily achieving their aspirations and together they weathered the storms and celebrated many triumphs and significant milestones. Looking back now, he feels and realizes without Mary, it’s just not the same. Reflecting on the countless memories and friendships made in the past 63 years of serving our community, it is with mixed emotions that Petey announces his retirement and the difficult and heartfelt decision to close Petey’s Bungalow. As of now, the last day will be Tuesday, October 15, 2024.

From humble beginnings to becoming a cherished local, family run business, we have been privileged to serve generations of families and our community. We witnessed the growth of our community and surrounding areas and successfully navigated through changing times, challenges, a pandemic, all while staying true to our core values and supper club dining concept. We reached many milestones and survived countless adversities along the way. For our restaurant to thrive and survive for 63 years is one of our family's proudest accomplishments. We have proven a local, family-owned independent restaurant and small business can flourish and stand the test of time. We have achieved a place in Oak Lawn’s history.

The spirit of the Bungalow will continue to live on in the stories we share when reminiscing about the good ole days. We will cherish the memories. The Bungalow has been more than just another restaurant. Since 1961, it has been a cornerstone of this community, a testament to hard work, dedication, and unwavering commitment to excellence. This decision was not made lightly and comes at a time when we celebrate the achievements and milestones which shaped Bungalow’s legacy built not only on the quality of our brand and offerings, but also on the relationships nurtured through the years and contribution we made in our community.

“Mary and I lived the American dream. Our journey began 63 years ago and we followed our passion of restaurant entrepreneurship by opening and running our own businesses -- the Bungalow and Petey’s II. As time passes, you finally realize when it’s time to end a chapter”, states Petey.

The Bungalow has been more than just a place to eat; it’s been a gathering spot, a home away from home for some, and a place where countless memories were made. Thank you to everyone who walked through our doors and shared a meal with us.

As we bid farewell to Petey’s Bungalow, Petey plans to enjoy his remaining time at the Bungalow doing what he loves most in the kitchen and greeting friends while honoring any outstanding gift certificates. Join us in our last days to experience nostalgic supper club dining one last time and most importantly to extend your gratitude and well wishes to Petey.

First and foremost, we thank the Ikonomopoulos and Kouretas families for their support, dedication and contribution for both locations. To our loyal customers and friends, thank you for your trust and patronage over the years making the Bungalow a dining tradition for you, your families, and friends and for supporting our local, family-owned business. Your support has been the backbone of our success. For decades, we have had the immense pleasure of being part of your celebrations, milestones, and daily lives. thank you. To our staff past and present, we sincerely thank you for your contribution and to our long-term employees, for your decades of dedication and commitment.

As a heartful tribute to Petey and Mary, please join us for our final days of service as we celebrate Petey’s well-deserved retirement and the end of an era for Petey’s Bungalow. We look forward to sharing these last moments with you and creating a few more memories before we close our doors for the final time. We invite you to share your memories and stories with us as we commemorate this significant milestone. Thank you once again for your continued support and loyalty throughout the years. It has been our honor and privilege to serve you.

"Legacy is not leaving something for people. It’s leaving something in people.” ~ Peter Strople