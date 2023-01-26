Peter Skoronski Would Love to Play for Bears, With Justin Fields

Skoronski: 'Dream' to play for Bears, despite Packers heritage originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Northwestern star left tackle Peter Skoronski could be a top-10 pick in this year’s NFL draft, and the Park Ridge native said it’d be a dream if it ended up being the Bears to call his name. Playing alongside Justin Fields would be great, too.

“I know how great a fanbase the Bears have,” Skoronski said on 670TheScore on Thursday. “You know, obviously they've got a great quarterback now. You know, it would be a dream to stay home and play in my own city and play for that franchise if it came to that.”

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Even though Skoronski is a certified Local Guy, he actually grew up a Packers fan. He’s got a good reason for rooting for the Pack, though. Skoronski’s grandfather, Bob, played left tackle for the Packers under Vince Lombardi in 1956, then again from 1959-1968. He won five NFL Championships and two Super Bowls with Green Bay. That family history wouldn’t stop Skoronski from suiting up in navy and blue.

“Obviously, you know, I'm not going to be some Packers fan saying I won't play for them,” Skoronski said. “It’d be an absolute honor to, you know, play for that franchise for sure.”

Once Skoronski figures out where in the NFL he’s playing, the next question is where on the offensive line he’ll play. Skoronski was a solid left tackle during his Wildcats career, but recently some have questioned whether he’d be better suited to play guard due to the length of his arms.

“I didn't even really know that my arm length was an issue until I kind of heard rumblings about playing the next level,” Skoronski said. “I didn't even realize it was a thing.

“I just feel like I have proved that I can play regardless of arms length. So it is what it is. I don't really control it.”

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.