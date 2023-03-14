Peter Skoronski Praises Bears Despite Perennial Packers Fandom

Peter Skoronski praises Bears despite long Packers fandom originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Peter Skoronski comes from a long line of football players.

His dad, Bob, played for 11 seasons under Vince Lombardi with the Green Bay Packers as the starting left tackle. Hence, despite Bob raising his son, Peter, in Park Ridge, Ill., they've remained persistent Packer fans.

How would Peter feel if he was drafted by the Packers' enemy – the Bears – come draft day?

"So obviously I grew up rooting against the Bears," Skoronski said to NFL Network. "I think it would be very cool if I got an opportunity to play there. And I've grown up in Chicago. I went to school here. I've witnessed this fan base and all my best friends are Bears fans so it's kinda cool to see how that fan base is.

"It'd be great to start home and play here and play for a great team."

As aforementioned, Skoronski has spent the majority of his life growing up in the Chicagoland area. He recently completed his pro day at Northwestern University, in Chicago, where he believed he showed off his "athleticism" and "technique."

What does he believe he can bring to a team?

"I'd go back to the consistency thing," Skoronski said. "Whatever team gets me gets someone they can rely on every game and be a foundational piece and help them win games."

The Bears are certainly in the running to acquire Skoronski in the draft. They recently traded the No. 1 overall pick to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a slew of items including the No. 9 pick in the draft. This is Skoronski's territory in the draft – a fringe top-ten draft pick depending on a team's need for a bona fide offensive tackle.

Certainly, the Bears could use help with an offensive tackle. The team fielded Braxton Jones, their fifth-round pick from the 2022 NFL draft, and Larry Borom, their third-round selection from the 2021 NFL draft. Both held their own but didn't suffice as everyday starters, seeing as Justin Fields represented one of the most pressured and led the NFL in sacks last season.

They also addressed a litany of other positions in free agency, bringing in D.J. Moore to reinforce the wide receiver core; plus, they signed T.J. Edwards and Tremaine Edmunds to bolster the linebacker room.

The Bears must focus on the trenches this offseason. And luckily, if the Bears take Skoronski, he seems comfortable with crossing into enemy territory.

