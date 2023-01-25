Pete Crow-Armstrong ‘Best Defender' Among Outfield Prospects

Pete Crow-Armstrong named among top OF prospects in MLB originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong has been turning heads with his skills both at the plate and on defense, and a new ranking lands him among the best outfield prospects in the game.

According to the ranking, released this week by MLB Pipeline, Crow-Armstrong currently checks in as the No. 7 outfield prospect in baseball, mostly on the strength of his remarkable defensive skills.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The scouts at MLB Pipeline were not shy about Crow-Armstrong’s skills, giving him the maximum available grade of 80 on his fielding and saying he was the "consensus best defender" in the minors.

“He covers a tremendous amount of ground with his combination of plus-speed and precise reads and routes, and his solid arm strength rates better than most players at his position,” the site said.

Crow-Armstrong spent last season with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans and South Bend Cubs in Class-A. He hit a combined 16 home runs and drove in 61 RBI’s in 471 plate-appearances with the two clubs, and he slashed an impressive .312/.376/.896.

He also stole 32 bases, including 19 after his call-up to South Bend.

Earlier this month, Crow-Armstrong was named to MLB Pipeline’s All-Defense Prospect Team, with the publication saying that he has the skills to win multiple Gold Gloves in center field.

The outfielder was a first-round pick of the New York Mets in the 2019 MLB Draft, and was acquired by the Cubs in the 2021 trade that sent shortstop Javier Báez to Flushing Meadows.

Crow-Armstrong is the Cubs’ top-ranked prospect according to the publication, and experts on the site believe he will join the team’s big-league roster by the 2024 season.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.