Peso Pluma's Rosemont performance postponed after threat from Mexican cartel

Peso Pluma's Friday concert slated to take place at the Rosemont Theatre Friday has been postponed after the popular singer received death threats from the Mexican cartel.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, Peso Pluma concert scheduled September 15, 2023, has been postponed and rescheduled to TBD," the venue posted on its Facebook page Tuesday. "All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. More information will be emailed to ticket holders directly."

The Rosemont Theatre later announced Thursday that the concert will instead take place on Oct. 29.

"All tickets to the previous date will be honored," the venue said.

The news came on the same day a threat was made by a Mexican drug cartel in Tijuana against the 24-year-old singer.

There, a banner was reportedly posted on a bridge addressing Pluma, signed by the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, according to Telemundo Chicago.

"This is for you Peso Pluma, refrain yourself from doing your concert in Tijuana on October 14th because it will be your last one for being disrespectful," the banner reportedly read.

Pluma performed at the MTV VMAs that same night and has not addressed the threat.

It remained unclear if the Rosemont cancellation was related to the threat.

Other Pluma performances were postponed as well, including one in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.