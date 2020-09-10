Crash, Shootout and Carjacking on I-57 Leaves 1 Person Injured, Police Say

Authorities say a person was wounded in a shootout and then had their vehicle stolen in a violent carjacking late Wednesday on I-57 near south suburban Calumet Park.

The incident took place at around 10:20 p.m. on I-57 in the southbound lanes between 125th and 127th streets, according to Illinois State Police.

The offender's vehicle rear-ended the victim's vehicle and while the two were trading information, police said they exchanged gunfire.

Authorities said the offender then took the victim's car and fled the scene.

The victim - who ISP said had a valid concealed carry license and was believed to be alone at the time of the shooting - was shot in the upper torso and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in serious condition, officials said.

At around 3:15 a.m., authorities said the victim's car had been recovered after police were able to use the locate it using the victim's cell phone that had been left inside.

No one was in custody in connection with the incident, according to police, who did not have a description of the offender available.

All southbound I-57 lanes were closed with traffic diverted off the expressway at 119th Street for several hours before reopening just before 3:30 a.m.

The investigation into the incident remained ongoing Thursday morning.