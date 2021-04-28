Elmhurst University Issues ‘Shelter in Place' After Person With Gun Reported on Campus

Students and faculty at Elmhurst University are being asked to shelter in place after a person with a gun was reported on the campus Wednesday afternoon.

According to police at the university, a “person with a gun” was reported near the Niebuhr Hall residence on Wednesday.

All students and faculty are being asked to “seek shelter in a locked room,” and to remain there until an all-clear is given.

Elmhurst police say that they are on the scene, and asked residents to avoid the area until further notice.

There is currently police activity at Elmhurst University and the campus is on lockdown. Please avoid the area until further notice. We will provide additional information as it becomes available. — City of Elmhurst (@CityofElmhurst) April 28, 2021

