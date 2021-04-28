elmhurst university

Elmhurst University Issues ‘Shelter in Place' After Person With Gun Reported on Campus

Students and faculty at Elmhurst University are being asked to shelter in place after a person with a gun was reported on the campus Wednesday afternoon.

According to police at the university, a “person with a gun” was reported near the Niebuhr Hall residence on Wednesday.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

All students and faculty are being asked to “seek shelter in a locked room,” and to remain there until an all-clear is given.

Elmhurst police say that they are on the scene, and asked residents to avoid the area until further notice.

We will have more information on this story as it develops.

Top Stories From NBC 5

georgia 31 mins ago

US Indicts 3 on Hate Crime Charges in Death of Georgia Man

Technology 38 mins ago

Amazon to Hike Wages for Over 500,000 Workers

This article tagged under:

elmhurst university
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us