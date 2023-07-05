Person who drowned while trying to help children tubing in Lake Michigan ID'd as Winnetka man

Authorities have released the identification of the man who drowned Tuesday after jumping into Lake Michigan to help multiple children who were tubing near Elder Beach in Winnetka.

According to the Cook County medical examiner, the man was identified as Luke Laidley, 43, of Winnetka.

Winnetka Police Chief Brian O'Connell said the city's police and fire departments were called to the beach, located at 239 Sheridan Rd., at around 1:23 p.m., Tuesday for a water rescue. Laidley, who was boating with others on the lakefront, jumped into the lake to assist at least one child who had fallen off a raft being pulled by the boat, witnesses said.

Witnesses then said Laidley ended up going underwater.

Laidley was then pulled back onto the boat, at which point others started CPR, and the boat was driven back to shore.

Firefighters and paramedics took over care and transported the Laidley to Northshore Evanston Hospital, authorities said. He was initially listed in serious condition and later was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the Winnetka Fire Department.

According to the Great Lakes Surf Project, the incident is a tragic reminder of the dangers of Lake Michigan.

"In a pool, you have consistent warm water temperature no unexpected drop offs, 100% visibility wearing googles," said GLSP co-founder and executive director Dave Benjamin. "But in the open water, you have wind and waves and dangerous currents."