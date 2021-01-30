Person Targets Lincoln Park Businesses With ATM Machines: Police

Chicago police are warning Lincoln Park businesses of a string of burglaries in December and January.

In each robbery, a person breaks into a business with an ATM machine and takes several items from inside before leaving the scene, Chicago police said.

The robberies happened in the morning hours on:

Dec. 26 in the 900 block of West Armitage Avenue;

Jan. 1 in the 2000 block of North Clark Street;

Jan. 20 in the 1900 block of North Clybourn Avenue;

Jan. 26 in the 1900 block of North Clark Street; and

Jan. 26 in the 100 block of West North Avenue.

Police did not have a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.