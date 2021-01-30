Lincoln Park

Person Targets Lincoln Park Businesses With ATM Machines: Police

ATM cash machine
Getty Images

Chicago police are warning Lincoln Park businesses of a string of burglaries in December and January.

In each robbery, a person breaks into a business with an ATM machine and takes several items from inside before leaving the scene, Chicago police said.

The robberies happened in the morning hours on:

  • Dec. 26 in the 900 block of West Armitage Avenue;
  • Jan. 1 in the 2000 block of North Clark Street;
  • Jan. 20 in the 1900 block of North Clybourn Avenue;
  • Jan. 26 in the 1900 block of North Clark Street; and
  • Jan. 26 in the 100 block of West North Avenue.

Police did not have a description of the suspect.

Local

Chicago Weather 23 mins ago

‘Ubers for Snow Plowing' Prepare for Requests as Winter Storm Approaches

south shore 1 hour ago

Police Report Carjacking in South Shore Neighborhood

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Lincoln ParkATMburglaries
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us