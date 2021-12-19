Illinois Expressway Shootings

Person Suffers Life-Threatening Injures in Interstate 57 Shooting

Four Illinois State troopers use flashlights to search for shell casings and other materials after an expressway shooting
NBC 5's Joe Amigleo

Illinois State Police are investigating an expressway shooting that occurred on Interstate 57 in the south suburbs on Sunday.

According to authorities, one person was injured in the shooting, which occurred near 159th Street at approximately 3:21 p.m. That person suffered life-threatening injuries, and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Just before 5 p.m., the northbound lanes of Interstate 57 were closed, with traffic diverted off onto 167th Street near Markham.

It is estimated that the lanes will remain closed until at least 6 p.m., but the investigation could take longer.

Further details weren’t immediately made available.

